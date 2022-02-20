We all know Black Twitter is a consistent source of entertainment, but this Black History Month, there’s a healthy bit of education thrown in there too. Ready for some trivia? Now fair warning, these are no ordinary trivia questions, but if you grew up in a Black household, you just might be alright. Get your number two pencils ready.

The latest Black Twitter trend began when user Pastor Hodge posted an image of two hot combs and a jar of the ultra nostalgic Ultra Sheen blue hair grease and asked, “Black history question. What day is it?”

The internet immediately erupted with a resounding response of, “Easter Sunday!” Because baby if you don’t know the answer to that one, we might just have to hold your Black card temporarily.

Pastor Hodge posted a few others including a picture of a chair and ottoman set covered in plastic that he captioned: “Black history question. What could be done in this room?”

Of course any well raised Black grandchild, niece or nephew knows that if the room looks untouchable, it indeed is untouchable. Another post shows a casserole dish of potato salad captioned, “Black history question. What questions are being asked if this is on the table?”

Now y’all know the only question worth asking when there is potato salad involved is ‘who made it?’

Like any good Black Twitter trend, everyone and their mama soon started to join in on the fun, responding with their own “Black history questions”, and I promise you, they are all just as funny.

If you’re looking for a hilarious way to spend your Sunday, do yourself a favor and scroll through this thread. I bet you can’t make it through without busting out a little chuckle. Now pencils down, how many did you get right?