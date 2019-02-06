Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Remember Katrina Pierson? Don’t worry if you don’t as only close friends and family actually remember Katrina Pierson. And she’s alive.



But way back in 2015 when Trump was just a washed-up reality TV persona trying to become a washed-up reality TV president, Pierson was Trump’s favorite mouthpiece who was on all the talk shows.

If Omarosa Manigault Foster Lieman Nicholson Proctor and Johnson and an actual bird had a baby, that bird would be Katrina Pierson.

Writer Michael Arceneaux had this to say about Pierson’s trouble with basic knowledge and her potent allergy to the truth back in 2016:

Pierson claimed that President Barack Obama started the war in Afghanistan—a fascinating claim given that at the time, Obama was just a state senator in Illinois. When responding to the death of Capt. Humayun Khan, which occurred in 2004 in Iraq, Pierson said, “It was under Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton that changed the rules of engagement that probably cost his life.” When alerted to reality, Pierson then claimed that “tens of thousands of soldiers” had been lost and “1 million” soldiers were wounded. No. Oh, and one can’t ignore that she also plays the role of doctor sometimes, diagnosing Hillary Clinton with dysphasia, a rare disorder related to brain disease. This is all during the month of August. Never mind Pierson’s past instances of foolishness. Like, say, questioning Marco Rubio’s citizenship earlier this year. Or late last year, when she asked, “What is the point in having a good nuclear triad if you are afraid to use it?”

So it’s with this bag of Lawry’s that I present to a story that includes Pierson emerging from her cocoon of silence and obscurity to prove that winter isn’t coming but stupid is.

On Tuesday, several Democratic congresswomen wore all white—and looked like they were headed to a Frankie Beverly featuring Maze boat party—in a tribute to U.S. suffragist movement (whose backers often dressed in white while battling to give women the right to vote) to the president’s shoutout and lie-fest more commonly call the State of the Union.

Brace yourself because you’re about to get a heavy dose of Pierson, the woman too vapid and utterly childish to hold an official place inside Trump’s White House, who tweeted this early Wednesday morning:

Yep, so Pierson did that. Because....who knows why the hell Katrina Pierson does anything?

Here’s how The Washington Post explained it alongside the president’s call for unity during the last song on his mixtape in which he thanked everyone who made it possible:

Pierson’s jab was among the discordant notes on a night the president had pitched as a paean to cooperation before mostly sticking to hard-line demands for a wall along the southern border and repeating attack lines against undocumented immigrants. But Trump did pause to recognize the influx of newly elected Democratic women in the chamber. Trump noted that “we also have more women serving in the Congress than ever before,” as freshman firebrands such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) stood while the crowd applauded.

I wish I could say that Pierson was alone in her ridiculous thinking that a group of women from all kinds of racial backgrounds were similar to the klan but then that would be leaving out one of the conkiest conks to ever conk: the Rev. Darrell Scott aka Rev. BootLick.

BootLick—who once “acted as a liaison between Trump and black pastors and served on his presidential transition team—also tweeted before the State of the Union” comparing the Democratic women in all white and the hate group that killed black men, women and children for the crime of being black.

And because Pierson and Rev. BootLick will do anything for full white acceptance, the Post noted that right-wing figures couldn’t wait to pile on.

Not sure how this became a thing but the Post added that the right has been on a tear lately in an attempt to connect the KKK with the Democratic Party when we all know which party the KKK truly loves and I assure you it’s not any of the women wearing white.