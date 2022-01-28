Showtime is done with its absurdly funny examination of ‘80s excess. TVLine reports, the cable network has canceled Don Cheadle comedy Black Monday after three seasons.



The news came during co-star Paul Scheer’s Twitch stream Thursdays with Rob & Paul. Scheer joked about boycotting Showtime, because it canceled the show.

“I guess we haven’t said it. Let’s say Black Monday was not renewed,” Scheer said. “It’s been a known factor for months and months and months, but I guess no one has officially said it. But now I have.”

The series starred Cheadle as Mo and Regina Hall as Dawn, stockbrokers working on Wall Street in the lead up to the stock market crash of October 19, 1987 aka Black Monday.

The comedy hilariously leaned into the wild west atmosphere of ‘80s Wall Street, with no drug or nonsensical story left behind.

As ridiculous as Black Monday was, it’s worth noting that only Cheadle’s committed to the madness performance could have made this work.

“We can confirm that Black Monday will not be moving forward with a fourth season,” Showtime said in a statement. “Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons.”

Season 3 ended with Mo and Dawn’s “fake” but actually real wedding, where they finally admit they love one another. Then Mo took a bullet for Dawn as the killer who had been stalking them all season was revealed.

We guess it was sort of a finale, but not a proper one. We need to know what these crazy people get up to in the future. Who makes it to the ‘90s alive? Seriously, they do a lot of drugs.

Hall has been garnering praise for her work in Master, which just screened at the Sundance Film Festival, and hits Prime Video March 18. She will also reunite with some familiar faces in the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Cheadle can currently be heard as the narrator on The Wonder Years, and will eventually make his way back to the MCU in the Disney+ series Armor Wars.

Are you disappointed Black Monday is done?