Black Men Need To Pay Attention To This New Skin Cancer Study!

There’s a longstanding myth that Black people don’t need sunscreen. But this latest finding could encourage Black men to start lathering up this Summer. A new study published in the American Academy of Dermatology on Tuesday found that Black men had a higher risk of death from melanoma than other racial groups.

For those who don’t know, melanoma is a type of skin cancer. Although it’s less common than other types of skin cancers, it’s also more aggressive.

The recent study tracked over 200,000 cases of male patients diagnosed with cutaneous invasive melanoma from 2004 to 2018. Although white men are more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma, the study found that the five-year survival rate for Black men hovered at 51.7 percent, which was lower than any other racial group. On the flip side, the survival rate for white men was around 75.1 percent.

Previous studies have shown that, in general, men have a higher rate of death from melanoma. The reasons for these disparities are debated. Some experts suggest it has something to do with estrogen or other hormonal variables. Another potential explanation is that studies have shown that men are less likely to use sunscreen than women. Men are also less likely to seek medical care.

The underlying reasons for the racial disparities in mortality are also still an open question. Access to health care could be a factor here. The study found that Black men were likely to have private insurance. Skin color could be another factor. Dermatologists and other medical professionals often have a harder time diagnosing melanoma in people with darker skin tones. That means Black patients may struggle to get early diagnoses that could save their lives.

We still don’t have a firm grasp on why Black men are more likely to die from melanoma. But increased research on this issue is undoubtedly an essential first step.