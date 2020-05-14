Black Man in Vermont Pulled Over and Told to Leave the Entire State by White Man

Photo : Shutterstock

It has become incredibly apparent over the last few weeks that white people believe it is their divine right to police black people.

CNN reports that a black man in Vermont was pulled over by a random white man and told to leave the state. On Friday, the victim was driving with his 11-year-old son when two vehicles flagged him down. Assuming they needed help, he pulled over, only for them to begin threatening him and telling him he was “not wanted in Vermont and told to leave,” according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.



The victim told police there were “significant racial undertones to the interaction.” The news release from police did not list the race or gender of the person in the other vehicle. The victim told police he was scared both for his and his son’s safety but was able to verbally de-escalate the situation and drive home, the release said. Police did not release the name of the victim, citing safety concerns.

“Making this situation in Hartford even more disturbing was the racial undertone used during this exchange with the individual who is a person of color. So let me be very clear, this is not acceptable and it can’t be tolerated and there’s no excuse for it,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said on Wednesday. The governor also said he called the family to apologize for the incident.

While this is disturbing, it is not entirely unsurprising. Whether it’s holding up a delivery driver for just doing his job or playing judge, jury and executioner over a man looking at a construction site, it seems the simple act of existing is enough for white people to feel threatened by black people.