Black Major League Soccer Players Speak Out in Documentary Protesting Racial Injustice

As evidenced by the 2020 uprisings, it is imperative that we take a stand against racial injustice. Across the country (and the world, for that matter), we are seeing civilians, celebrities and corporations (though we question the intentions of some of these companies) emphatically say “ Black l ives m atter.”

Given the long history of Black athletes who have protested racism, it’s no surprise that modern-day professional athletes have joined in protest to affirm the rights and humanity of Black people.



Advertisement

In July 2020, Black players of the Major League Soccer (MLS) refused to just shut up and play, showing the world that they are also socially conscious activists. Recently, 170 players, along with their coaches and staff, took to the field wearing black gloves. In a wave, the players raised their fists and bowed their heads. Among them, starting players from Orlando and Miami knelt in a circle. Behind them, a screen read #MLSisBlack.

Advertisement

Today, the story behind this powerful protest is told to the world as a short documentary, Say it Loud: The Story Behind the Protest, and premiered exclusively on The Root.

In 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Black Major League Soccer players speak about their experiences as Black men in the realm of professional soccer and why they continue to protest in the name of Black lives. The documentary is a partnership with the Black Players for Change (BPC) of the MLS and Black Arrow, a brand focusing on the intersection of soccer and Black culture.

See the exclusive premiere of Say it Loud: The Story Behind the Protest above.