Black Joy Is in the Way We Create the Culture

Have you done the #BussitChallenge? Are you enjoying all the #SilhouetteChallenge videos? Do you follow Jay Nedaj on Twitter and get your laugh on? Are you familiar with #DontRush, #Savage and #CaptainHook challenge?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, thank the next Black person you see.
I have long held the theory that there is no “American” culture. “American” culture is actually Black culture. We start the trends. We create the styles. We are the mold and the prototype, and whether anyone else wants to admit it or not, they want to be us—or at least, they want to be like us.
I feel tremendous joy and satisfaction in knowing this. Every time I see a non-Black person pay to get an ass, or titties, or their lips plumped up; every time I see some uncoordinated person trying to emulate the way we dance; every time I see young white kids rapping the lyrics to my favorite rap songs, I give a salute to Black culture.
We make the best memes. We are the real stars of social media. Our reality shows are way more interesting, and our hairstyles threaten them so much, we’ve had to legislate just so we can do our damn thing.
We are the Alpha and the Omega.
We are infinitely talented, filled with soul, the life of the party, and the gotdamn party.
And even when they shit on us, deep inside, I know it’s because they envy us.
We have been in this country for over 400 years. We have been abused, let down by the so-called “American dream,” disparately hunted down and killed by modern day slave patrols, gotten knocked down time and time again by the farce that is “all men are created equal.”
And still, we fucking rise, bitch.
There will be people in the comments talking their shit. They will call me racist, say I am the real problem, ask why I make everything about race, and accuse me of being divisive.
But, they will still be here, every single day, reading our words, soaking in our thoughts, stewing in their own anger, and unable to really explain why they are so upset.
Black culture. Y’all cannot get enough of it.
And I take joy in that.
DISCUSSION
Speak it! And yesterday when I found myself mad as a muthafukk at how they just keep on keeping on with their evil, white bullshit, I remind myself: part of the reason they’re so angry is that they dragged us to this place then found out that we are so far superior to them in every way...and despite every one of their despicable efforts at genocide, we flourish! From trying to starve us we made the best food they wanted. In every pursuit creative, scientific or academic pursuit, we excel to such an extent that they have to cheat us, steal from us, DEPRIVE us then have meetings to brainstorm ways to make rules and laws to keep us from showing our best beats them every time. Whites have literally tried Everything: from separating our families, we made different kinds of huge families. They tried every method to destroy women, in particular, from rape to the deployment of disease to non-existent healthcare or mistreatment by doctors all the way down to promotion of abortion and the insistence that crack babies would be the zombie apocalypse, We.Keep.Having.The Biggest.The Strongest.The Smartest.The Most Gorgeous PEOPLE!
That’s gotta hurt the entire whiteness of being at the DNA level. They’re out of ideas now. They tried a Civil War and spent a hundred years calling in other white reinforcements before they called up other variations of brown folk to come and bulk up their numbers. When they chanted, “You will not replace us”, it was a Freudian slip that belied their frustration and the subconscious reason their slave patrols vow to kill every Black man they can ‘for the cause’.
We excel in every arena except the continued deployment of evil to gain superiority. That is all white.