According to authorities in Iowa, 18-year-old sex trafficking victim Pieper Lewis escaped from a women’s facility where she was serving her probation sentence. Last year, she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks.

Lewis was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to Brooks’ family. A GoFundMe fund ultimately raised over $560,000 to cover the restitution and other needs Lewis may have had.

She was seen leaving Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines a little after 6:15 a.m. Friday. A probation violation report mentioned that Lewis’ GPS monitor was also cut off some time during the day. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

It addition, the report reveals that Lewis received citations in the past for not always taking the direct bus route home or for receiving an unapproved private ride. KCCI shared that her probation report request that the original sentence be reinstated which means she could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Lewis has stated that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him to death. Before the violent altercation, she ran away from her mother in early 2020 in what the teen claimed was an abusive relationship.

Lewis wound up living with a 28-year-old Des Moines musician that she referred to as her “boyfriend.” She also claimed that he made her have sex with older men—including Brooks—in exchange for money. Lewis’s accused trafficker has not been charged.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Des Moines Police Department were alerted to Lewis’s escape. Additionally, the Brooks family was made aware that a warrant is out for her arrest.