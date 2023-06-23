Black Georgia Poll Workers Cleared of Election Fraud Allegations Made by Trump

After years of investigation for election fraud, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye Moss, were cleared by Georgia authorities earlier this week. For more than two years, conspiracy theorists as well as former President Donald Trump stated that Freeman and Moss had carried out fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump alongside avid supporter Rudy Giuliani consistently stated that Freeman and Moss were guilty of election fraud. Security video—which was heavily edited and vastly circulated online—served as alleged proof by Trump allies. In addition, Giuliani claimed Freeman and Moss were sharing USB drives “like vials of heroin or cocaine” when ballots were being officially counted.

However, Moss ultimately explained that her mother handed her a ginger mint during ballot counting. Georgia’s State Election Board eventually dismissed its investigation into supposed election fraud at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The investigation found that the claims were “unsubstantiated and found to have no merit.”

The findings are courtesy of the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and investigators from the Secretary of State’s office. Last year, the U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee shared testimony from both Freeman and Moss during a congressional hearing.

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” Freeman stated. “I have lost my name and I have lost my reputation. ... All because a group of people starting with number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger supported the end of the investigation and remarked: “False claims and knowingly false allegations made against these election workers have done tremendous harm. Election workers deserve our praise for being on the front lines.”

In an attempt to protect their names, Moss and Freeman have sued various outlets and individuals for defamation.