Black Georgia Democrat Who Endorsed Trump Has Blexited the Building: ‘Turn the Lights Off, I Have Left the Plantation’

Recording Artist Rick Ross, left , and politician Vernon Jones backstage at Magnum Live Large Project at Phillips Arena on June 19, 2010, in Atlanta, G a. Photo : Rick Diamond ( Getty Images )

Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones, the Kanye West of Candace Owenses, has resigned by announcing that he won’t be seeking reelection just a week after endorsing President Donald Trump.



Advertisement

“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” Jones said in a statement, AJC reports. “Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.” He continued, because of course, he did: “I don’t plan to leave the Democratic Party because somebody’s got to be in there to hold them accountable—hold them accountable to how they are treating black people (and) root out the bigotry,” Jones said on The Rashad Richey Morning Show after announcing his resignation, AJC reports. AJC notes that the conversation with Richey was so fiery that Jones attempted to end the interview, which prompted Richey to say: “Hang up on this clown, please.”



The Root didn’t attempt to speak with Jones, so we don’t have a specified date for when he would be getting a conk and joining the black prayer circle with luminous statehood dignitaries Diamond and Silk.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Georgia Democrats don’t fuck with Jones.

“Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams, who also serves as a state senator representing Atlanta,” told AJC that Jones “does not stand for our values,” the newspaper reports.

Before his blexit, Jones was setting up for a Democratic primary rematch against Rhonda Taylor, whom he defeated in 2016.

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party,” Jones said.

Advertisement

Umm, what did this nigga just say? We’ll move on.

This isn’t the first time that Jones has had some part in some crazy shit.

From AJC:

His county administration in the early 2000s shepherded rapid development and more than $350 million worth of funding for parks and infrastructure. But he drew intense scrutiny for angry outbursts and an accusation of rape that he said was a consensual act between three partners. No charges were filed. A special grand jury in 2013 recommended an investigation into allegations against Jones of bid-rigging and theft when he was CEO, but the then-district attorney said he lacked evidence to show any crimes had occurred.

Advertisement

And this:



Advertisement

“I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative,” Jones said in the statement announcing his resignation. “I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail.”

OK, that last quote was kind of funny. Goodbye, Jones. W e barely knew you but something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve heard from you.