Black Folks Are Losing Their Minds Over Fantasia's Return to 'American Idol' After 21 Years, But That's Not All!

There aren’t many things that go as well together like Fantasia Barrino-Taylor and a stage. The magic that happens when those two things meet was on full display on “American Idol” recently and folks online can’t stop talking about it —and the new announcement she made right before it.

If you’ll remember, the “Truth Is” singer won the popular singing competition back in 2004, when she beat out Diana DeGarmo. But she hadn’t been back to the stage since then. However, all that changed on Monday when it was revealed she had been selected to be a guest musical mentor for this iteration of competing singers, breaking her over 20-year hiatus.

But what viewers watching at home didn’t know was that Barrino-Taylor was also back on the show to debut her latest song, a gospel single. Titled “Have Your Way,” the “When I See You” singer tore down the house in the way that only she can, reminding us all exactly why she won all those years ago.

Donning a sparkly dress and accompanied by a solid group of background singers, it didn’t take long for her to take to her knees where she continued to bring down the house and bring some serious vocals to the stage.

As clips of her performance began making the rounds on social media, Black folks on X/Twitter were getting their entire lives and were quick to express their excitement about her show-stopping feat.

“I have so many chills right now. That was such an incredible performance from Fantasia. What a powerful song! INCREDIBLE #americanidol” wrote one user.

“Fantasia should have a permanent seat as a judge. She’s a gift! #AmericanIdol,” said another.

This performance comes right after Barrino-Taylor dropped a surprise announcement to her fans over the weekend: she’s dropping her long-awaited, full gospel album soon. While there are no specifics on a date, “The Color Purple” star dropped a video on Instagram explaining that the time had finally come to make this album, though she’d been running from doing so for years.

But now, the running has ceased and fans are about to get blessed with this new music. As such, their reactions to that news and the “American Idol” performance that followed were singing nothing but high praise for what Barriono-Taylor is about to drop.

“Fantasia is coming for the gospel lane and it’s about time. I’m too ready for this album she got coming,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“I’m so glad Fantasia is FINALLY doing that Gospel album! The streets been waiting on it!,” said another.

“Go ahead and inject that Fantasia Gospel album in my veins. I’m about to be running around barefoot, snotty nose, sobbing. Seriously,” one other user wrote.

Added another, “Fantasia is making a gospel album. I feel the tears already; that voice… and God at the same time?! Yes’m. Gospel genre making a comeback.”

Watch Barrino-Taylor’s performance below and keep your eyes peeled for her forthcoming album!