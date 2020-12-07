Black Detroit Lawmaker Receives Racist Threats for Refusing to Entertain Widespread Voter Fraud Claims

Screenshot : NBC News/ Facebook Live

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Trump supporters are racist.

Some people might call the statement debatable or even an outright lie, but anyone who can support a man who constantly proves himself to be a xenophobe and hater of all things Black Lives Matter is no different from their cult leader in my book. Besides, when push comes to shove, they always show their true colors (and their hatred for people of true color).



A Detroit Democratic lawmaker found this out the hard way after she took part in a more than four-hour-long hearing with the House Oversight Committee last week in which Trump attorney and Danny DeVito’s Penguin cosplayer Rudy Giuliani brought out a bunch of so-called “witnesses” to regurgitate all of the claims of widespread voter fraud that have been dismissed by judges, debunked by legal experts and denounced by election officials—not to mention the fact that even Attorney General William Barr said there’s no evidence to support the nonsense, according to the Department of Justice.



Fox 2 Detroit reports that Rep. Cynthia Johnson, the Democratic chair of Michigan’s House Oversight Committee and one of three Democrats who participated in the sham-ass hearing, said she received multiple voicemails in which disgruntled and delusional Trump supporters threatened her and essentially said she should be lynched. Johnson shared one of the voicemails to her Facebook page in which a very angry white woman can be heard calling her a “big-lip nigger.”



“Honey, how dare you bully witnesses on the stand,” KKK Karen said. “Your name and phone number are out there now. You should be swinging from a fucking rope you Democrat.”

“Dems are going down, especially big-lip niggers like you,” she continued.

Side note: I’m not sure why racists still think “big-lip” is an insult to Black people considering the fact that rich white women all over America are botoxing the fuck out of their mouths in an attempt to emulate the look, but whatever.

So what did Johnson do exactly to draw such ire? Well, as far as I can tell, all she did was call out the bullshit.

According to t he Detroit News, none of the witnesses who claimed to have seen nefarious activities at the TCF Center—where Detroit’s absentee ballots were counted—were sworn in under oath before giving their testimony, and Johnson rightfully took issue with that.

“You’re allowing people to come in here and lie. And I know they’re lying,” Johnson said during the hearing.

Fortunately, Johnson appears to be mostly unbothered by the white nonsense. In another Facebook post, she shared screenshots of what she said is “only a sample” of the phone calls she’s gotten since the hearing.

“I just want all these people to know I’m not changing my number,” Johnson captioned the post. “And with technology you know I share!”