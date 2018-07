Over 30 celebrities joined Maggie Gyllenhaal in a collaboration with the ACLU to release a video bringing attention to the zero-tolerance immigration policies that have resulted in the forced separation of young children from their parents.

In the video, stars like Chadwick Boseman, Lena Waithe, Miguel and Thandie Newton read a letter written by Mirian, a Honduran mother who was separated from her 18-month-old son while seeking asylum earlier this year.

Watch above.