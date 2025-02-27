Blac Chyna Breaks Her Silence on the Kardashians, Addiction and Kanye West...Here's the Tea

In the most unexpected mashup ever, reality TV star Angela “Blac Chyna” White joined British journalist Piers Morgan for an exclusive interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Covering topics like her recent engagement all the way to offering Kanye West advice after his outrageous X rants, White spilled all the tea. Here are just a few highlights.

Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jay Pharoah Shares President Obama's Feedback on His Impression

Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jay Pharoah Shares President Obama's Feedback on His Impression

Ye’s Outbursts Are a “Cry Out for Help”

Since being baptized two years ago, Blac Chyna has been keeping out the mess and simply enjoying her life. But when Morgan asked about her thoughts on Kanye’s recent controversies, she came to the “Donda” rapper’s defense, insisting he’s just misunderstood. Specifically, Chyna alleged he’s acting out in response to abandonment issues.

Advertisement

“If you take a look back at like, all the people that’s been in his life, and he kind of like, put them on a pedestal and was there for them, they kind left,” she told Morgan. “Sometimes we have to be there for people, and I feel like he hasn’t really found that support yet that’s going to stick by you through it all.

Advertisement

As The Root previously reported, Ye’s made headlines after a shocking Grammys appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori. The rapper also caused quite the stir online after sending out a slew of antisemitic, racist, and homophobic tweets, which led to his account being temporarily suspended.

‘Diddy Will WALK’ Bombshell Claim As Lawyer Quits! Plus Blac Chyna on Kanye

Despite all the drama, White said “I don’t think it’s for money or for likes or click bait or any of that stuff. I just feel like he just probably feels alone.” She even offered her support saying “Maybe he can reach out, I’ll be there to listen.”

Advertisement

Her Relationship With the Kardashians

After giving birth to her daughter, Dream who she shares with Rob Kardashian, things between Chyna and the Kardashian family went left after a public breakup and a $100 million lawsuit against Kris Jenner and her crew. But now, it seems the water has settled as White told Morgan she actually has a good relationship with some of the women.

Advertisement

“I speak to Kim,” she started. “Me and Rob, we are like this now,” the 36 year old added, crossing her fingers. “Thank God.” She then explained her relationships with the women aren’t as strong as they once were, but everybody is cordial, especially since many of the kids attend the same school. “I’ve spoken to Kris. I speak to Khloé too,” White said. “I haven’t seen Kourtney, and I haven’t seen Kylie, like, to actually speak to.”

The Moment She Needed Help

While reflecting on her sobriety journey, Chyna revealed exactly when she realized she had an addiction. “I thought, if you drink for like, two, three days straight, back to back, that that’s not an alcoholic,” White said. “In my eyes, an alcoholic was, you have to wake up, you need a drink. ‘I need a drink. I need a drink.’ But when I would drink an alcoholic drink, I wanted another one, and another one, and another one, and another one, and it’s bingeing.”

Advertisement

More than two years later, Chyna said she doesn’t miss alcohol, but she does still have nightmares “where I’m asleep and I’ve drank in my sleep, and I will wake up, like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you serious?’” she said.

It seems like Chyna has honestly changed her life around. Now, she’s celebrating an engagement to Derrick Milano.