Birdman Was Caught on Camera Seemingly Falling Asleep Onstage During a Concert. Here's What Really Happened

Nearly a week after people were worried about the well-being of Birdman, a member of the Hot Boys is clearing up speculation about the Cash Money Records’ boss.

If you aren’t aware, Birdman went viral on social media late last month after he was recorded seemingly falling asleep onstage during a show on the Hot Boys Reunion tour. It was an awkward moment that even led to B.G. checking up on him while he was onstage.

During an interview with “B High ATL,” published on Monday, March 3, Turk addressed fans’ worries about Birdman, and his answer may not be what you would expect.

“I don’t know what be going on, man,” said the New Orleans rapper. “I be on that muthaf***a having Turk fun. I be in Turk’s world doing what I’m doing. They gonna always turn something into something that ain’t, you know what I’m saying? We have different little moments where we have to look down and see what’s going on.”

He later added, “Baby [Birdman] don’t give a f**k. Baby come right back out there the next day and talk some s**t again. See, they put what they want to put out there. He came and he talked, and he talked his s**t again, you know, the next show.”

Even though Baby hasn’t said anything in response to the incident, fans came up with their own theories on social media.

@ChristWriter33 wrote on X: “No amount of money or fame can save you from drug addiction.”

@blackWed3XL commented: “How you be 60 years old doing drugs still. Grow up,” alluding to Birdman’s alleged drug usage, speculation that has gone unconfirmed.

@DankDegen posted: “And yall wanted these boys to perform during the superbowl.”

While it’s still unclear if Birdman was just tired or jet-lagged, hopefully, he doesn’t doze off onstage again, for the sake of his own reputation.