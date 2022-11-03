Australia’s Nine Network and UK streaming service ITVX are just two of the buyers of a two-part documentary that will examine Bill Cosby’s life in depth. The Case Against Cosby, which is produced by Prospero Pictures, is in conjunction with Rive Gauche and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Allegedly, the documentary will share new revelations from those who accused Cosby of sexual assault. It is produced for CBC in Canada. In addition, it will provide insight into Andrea Constand’s story. Dozens of women accused Cosby, but Constand is the only one to date whose case could be tried in a court of criminal law.

Constand, a Canadian basketball player, was Director of Operations for the Temple University women’s team in Philadelphia when she first encountered Bill Cosby. In, 2004, Cosby allegedly assaulted her, which led her to seek justice for the next 15 years.

Advertisement

The doc’s executive producer and director, Karen Wookey, stated:

“Andrea Constand is a champion for sexual assault survivors everywhere. Her 15-year legal odyssey, and her determination to find justice against Cosby, has inspired a generation of survivors.”



G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

The COO & EVP of sales at Rive Gauche, Marine Ksadzhikyan, added.

“We’re incredibly grateful that many of our major broadcasting partners have stepped forward to share this gripping documentary with their audiences. The story of these incredible women must be told, and their voices must be heard.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, director W. Kamau Bell released his four part Showtime docuseries We Need To Talk About Cosby, which featured commentary from the likes of Jemele Hill, Godfrey, Doug E. Doug, Joseph C. Phillips, Marc Lamont Hill and Roland Martin. Although this is a difficult topic for the Black community to deal with, it will always be a conversation that needs to be had.