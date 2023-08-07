Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Legal

Bill Cosby Again Accused of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

Morganne Picard joins a growing list of women filing civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault by the disgraced actor/comedian.

By
Stephanie Holland
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Bill Cosby Again Accused of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit
Photo: David Maialetti-Pool (Getty Images)

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of sexual assault, rape.

Bill Cosby may be trying to forget that he’s an accused sexual predator, but his alleged victims never will. Singer Morganne Picard has filed a lawsuit against The Cosby Show star under the Adult Survivors Act. Per court documents filed with tje Supreme Courts of New York State and County, she alleges that when she “drank a beverage provided by Cosby and blacked out, Cosby raped or otherwise sexually assaulted her, without her consent.”

Watch
A Simple Ponytail Hack For The Summer While The Silk Press Is On Pause
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How To Get TikTok's 'Bold Glamour' Filter Look Using Make Up
March 15, 2023
OutKast's Big Boi On Big RV Remix, His Celebrity Trailer Biz, & His Must-Have RV Features
Thursday 3:14PM

The suit goes on to allege that she “drank a beverage provided to her by Cosby at his home, and awoke to find herself in a hotel room, naked, with soreness in her vagina.”

Advertisement

“Cosby knew Ms. Picard was incapacitated and could not consent, and he intended to sexually batter Ms. Picard with a complete disregard of the physical and emotional trauma caused to Ms. Picard,” the lawsuit reads.

Picard is suing Cosby for battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and co-defendants Kaufman Astoria Studios, Astoria Studios LP II, the Carsey-Werner Company and NBCUniversal for negligent hiring and negligence. The lawsuit alleges that the studios didn’t “investigate, reprimand, supervise nor in any way try to stop Cosby from sexually abusing, assaulting and/or battering women.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cosby’s representative, Andew Wyatt responded to the new allegations in a statement to People, saying, “It is disappointing to see that these alleged distractors are able to monetize false allegations against Mr. Cosby.”

“Mr. Cosby continues to invoke his Constitutional Rights by saying, ‘Not Guilty’ and vehemently denying all of these alleged allegations waged against him,” Wyatt continued.

Advertisement

Picard’s suit comes just a month after former Playboy model Victoria Valentino filed a civil suit alleging that the comedian “drugged and raped” her in 1969 after she and her roommate went to dinner with him. Her lawsuit also comes as a result of the the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that allows a one-year window for “survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred.” In December, five women used the law to file a sexual abuse lawsuit against Cosby, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Astoria Studios LP II and the Carsey-Werner Company.

Bill Cosby’s criminal case may have been overturned, but his victims are clearly still working through the system to find a way to get some semblance of justice.