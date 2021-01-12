Bill Belichick Leaves Trump on Read. Oh, and PGA Golf Wants Nothing to Do With Trump's Ass Either

US President Donald Trump speaks alongside New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) and members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017. Photo : SAUL LOEB ( Getty Images )

If Trump had to choose between social media, golf, or being a compassionate, principled president, you already know he’d unleash the Twitter fingers. But with Twitter no longer an option—though the same could be said for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and just about every other platform that requires an Internet connection—I guess that leaves him with golf.

Sadly, it appears that his favorite pastime (other than committing crimes) wants nothing to do with his insurrection inciting ass either, as Reuters reports that PGA of America—one of the largest sports organizations in the entire world—is finally cutting ties with Trump due to him being a despicable human being.



From Reuters:



The PGA of America said late on Sunday it was stripping Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, of the 2022 PGA Championship, one of four prestigious majors on the annual golf calendar, following a vote by its board of directors. “It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a video announcing the decision. Golf governing body the R&A followed suit on Monday, saying it would not stage championships at the Trump-owned Turnberry golf course for the foreseeable future. “We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

The Week has reported that y’all’s president is reportedly “gutted” at this news since he clearly gives more of a shit about golf than he does leading a nation on the brink of civil war.

But with turmoil taking its toll on our fearless leader future Inmate-in-Chief, it’s a good thing he has close friends like New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to—wait, nevermind. Belichick doesn’t want anything to do with his ass anymore either.

From CNN:



New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has announced that he is declining the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he was scheduled to receive from President Donald Trump on Thursday.

His reasoning? I’ll let Belichick tell you himself.

“Recently I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” he explained in a statement. “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.”



“Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team. One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions.



“Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”



At this rate, even air is staring at Trump’s lungs like, “Do I really gotta keep fucking with this dude, too?” I’m completely here for everyone and their Moms giving Trump the cold shoulder. I just need Pence to follow suit and invoke the 25th amendment.

Please and thanks in advance.





