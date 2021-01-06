Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Electoral College Certification Paused and Capitol Put on Lockdown [Updating]

Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

As Congress convened to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden, a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, placing both the Senate and House chambers on lockdown and pausing the certification.



According to the Washington Post, following a speech from President Trump, a group of hundreds marched from the Ellipse to the Capitol. Once they arrived the protesters began to push through the barricades surrounding the building. Interestingly enough, as law enforcement made their way down the Capitol, steps to stop them they were met with boos from the Blue Lives Matter crowd. As the chaos intensified, the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building were evacuated.



Protesters eventually broke past police and made their way into the Capitol building. CNN’s coverage showed the protesters making their way through the statuary hall. At one point, a protester attempted to breach the Senate floor and was in an armed standoff with Capitol Police. The Capitol is current on lockdown and it’s unclear if or when the certification process will resume.

The chaos has resulted in D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser announcing a curfew will go into effect at 6 p.m.

This is straight-up sedition. There are no ways about it. Many on Twitter couldn’t help but note that just this summer Black Lives Matter protesters were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed so President Trump could take a photo op at a church. It’s just interesting that the same energy wasn’t there for a horde of white folks literally trying to reject democracy.

The strangest thing about this is both the utter lack of preparedness and the fact anyone is surprised. The president has repeatedly claimed for months that the election was stolen, and wheeled out conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory to back up those claims. Conspiracy theories that his most devoted followers ate up, who, mind you, are the same people stormed a state Capitol building because the pandemic impeded their ability to go to Chili’s.

So how the fuck was this surprising to anyone? Why the lack of police presence? Why did they just suddenly forget how to do their job?



Well, we know why.



Update: 1/6/2021, 3:26 p.m. ET: CNN reports that a woman was shot in the chest on Capitol grounds and is in critical condition. It is unclear who shot her and whether she was among those protesting. Sources have told reporters for both the Washington Post and NBC News that a request by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.,) for the National Guard to help stabilize the situation has yet to be approved.

President Trump sent a tweet urging his supporters to “remain peaceful,” which is an odd choice of words considering a person has been shot and none of this is peaceful.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.