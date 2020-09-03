Big Ten Keeps That Same Energy, Confirms No College Football This Fall After Trump Lies Once Again

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the coin toss before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2019, in Philadelphia, Penn. Photo : Elsa ( Getty Images )

To the dismay of millions of fans, the Big Ten was one of several college football conferences to pull the plug on playing this fall due to their concerns about exposure to COVID-19.

But undeterred by the inherent risks of playing a full-contact sport in the midst of a global pandemic—that has already stolen over 860,000 lives worldwide and impacted millions more—Donald Trump has been on a personal crusade to ensure that college football continues in the fall, the health and safety of thousands of student-athletes be damned.



To that end, the Omaha World-Herald reports that Trump got Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on the phone and pleaded his case, which likely included threatening an executive order and bloviating about how his hands might be fun-sized, but he can hold glasses of water just fine.



Our idiot-in-chief then proceeded to run to Twitter and do what he does best: lie.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” he tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one-yard line!”

“On the one-yard line” infers that a major announcement is imminent. More specifically, the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its season until the spring was about to be reversed. That’s kind of a big goddamn deal that would require updated safety measures to be submitted and approved by the same conference presidents and chancellors who just said, “HELLLLLLLL NAH” to having a season on August 11—not even a month ago.

So yes, Trump is lying—again—and on Wednesday, an anonymous source did everything short of calling this lying-ass liar a lying-ass liar.

From ESPN:



“Nothing has changed,” a Big Ten source told ESPN. “Nothing. We have to get all the medical questions answered before we can even bring back a plan to the presidents for approval.”

To add insult to injury, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos squashed a rumor that the Big Ten was looking to restart in October if the newly unveiled, 15-minute saliva-based COVID-19 tests could facilitate a safer football environment.

“Nothing to that rumor,” Moos told the World-Herald.

So yes, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have every intention of playing this fall, but Trump is going to have to accept that he won’t be seeing perennial powerhouses like Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State on the field until at least spring, at the earliest.

I’m also gonna need him to dead the notion that due to their “extraordinary shape” that they’re “not going to have a problem” with the coronavirus.

The Big Ten is making the right call. Hopefully, other conferences opting to continue play will come to their senses before these student-athletes suffer the consequences of corporate greed.