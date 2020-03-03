Big Ole Freak: Apparently, Fox News’ Brit Hume Is Into Some Kinky ‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl’ Cosplay

Photo : Brendan Hoffman ( Getty Images )

Fox News’ Brit Hume is a right-wing pundit masquerading as a newsman, and when he’s not pushing conspiracy theories on Trump’s favorite news station, he or his wife are busy dressing up in “sexy vixen vinyl” before turning on the weather channel, lighting some raisin-and-potato-salad-scented candles and getting down into some dirty basic white people sex.



On Tuesday, Hume tweeted out a screenshot of the betting odds for whether Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders could beat President Trump. Instead of just capturing the political gambling page, Hume also screengrabbed all of the tabs that were open on his computer, which included a link for a vinyl getup called “Sexy Vixen Vinyl.’’ It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to do some screengrabbing of their own, and thus, it was confirmed that Hume is, in the words of philosopher Megan Thee Stallion, a “Big Ole Freak.”

To be honest, the outfit might not have been for the Fox News anchor or his wife; he could’ve been looking for a new outfit for Trump adviser Stephen Miller or maybe something different for South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is reportedly tired of dressing up as senator and is looking for something that fits his current status as a sex worker.



Twitter is on to Hume, and even though he tried to delete the tweet, Hume’s inner freak has been seen and acknowledged. No need to hide now Brit, we see you, with your freak ass.

