Big Beauty Tuesday: Melissa Butler Is the True Beauty Behind The Lip Bar

The past year-and-half has been one of the most challenging in American history—physically, psychologically and fiscally. But for Melissa Butler, founder of The Lip Bar, it was yet another in a series of challenges she’s not only overcome but welcomed while growing her now nine-year-old brand, which has evolved from a vivid array of lip shades to a full suite of vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics.

“You have to be so hellbent on change and so open to pivoting in order to see your company and yourself move from Point A to Point B, consistently,” she tells us during this week’s Big Beauty Tuesday.

That change includes her newest and now-favorite product, the Just a Tint 3 in 1 Tinted Skin Conditioner, just one of the pivotal innovations Butler has added to The Lip Bar in the past year. As the brand has found a home on the shelves of retailers like Target, it has also made its founder one of the most successful and fastest growing entrepreneurs in the beauty space—largely because she remains attuned to her customers’ needs (even needs they’re not aware of).

“When I think about change or innovation, I really just tap into the lifestyle that I want to live,” Butler says.

As we discuss, it’s a lifestyle and journey she’s plotted on her own terms, not only pushing back against the beauty industry’s status quo but carving out her own lane and success in her native Detroit, exiting the oversaturated market of New York City to prove that her enterprise could thrive anywhere.

“The world doesn’t get to make decisions for you,” she says. “You follow your heart and you follow your gut.”

Like the shades she creates, Butler’s impact is indelible, and as one of the inaugural class of The Glow Up 50, we were thrilled to welcome her to Big Beauty Tuesday.





