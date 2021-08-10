Gwen Jimmere isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty—and wants you to know you shouldn’t be, either. The Detroit-based CEO and founder of Naturalicious has built a successful and growing empire on bringing beauty lovers back down to Earth—literally. Basing her signature formulas on the ancient beautifying and healing properties of Moroccan Rhassoul Clay (rumored to have been a favorite beauty treatment of none other than Cleopatra herself), Jimmere has not only amassed a faithful and enthusiastic following but been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and one of Michigan’s Top 10 Business Women, as well as a Crain’s 40 Under 40 honoree.

As Jimmere tells us this Big Beauty Tuesday, her success isn’t just due to her creative merging of tradition and innovation (manifested in her bestselling 5-in-1 Treatment) but also her marketing savvy. Whether bringing her Instagram followers into the shower with her to see her products work in real time, helping them go from “wack to looking like a snack” via her 15-day Repair Your Hair Challenges or simply being vulnerable enough to give a barefaced pep talk, Jimmere’s natural charisma is...Naturalicious. (A little help from her son Caiden, Naturalicious’ Chief Candy Curator doesn’t hurt, as he chooses the sweet treats included in every order.)

How does she do it—and how did she keep up with the challenges, impact and unexpected demands of a global pandemic? By taking the same approach she did to building her brand: being a problem-solver. Having evolved from a pioneer in the space to an established brand now available in Ulta and Sally Beauty, she’s spreading the word about what Black beauty brands really need to survive—and thrive, as well as partnering with other Black entrepreneurs to support each other’s success. As we wrap up a special focus on Black female entrepreneurs here at BBT, this is the kind of beauty we love to see; it’s just good business.

