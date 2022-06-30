That sound you just heard was the entire world shifting on its axis because Beyoncé has revealed the cover to her forthcoming album Renaissance.

Set for release on July 29, the cover features Bey sitting atop a steel horse, wearing very strategically placed strings of cloth. Honestly, I’m not sure human words have been invented that describe how unbelievably hot this image is.

In June, the “Be Alive” singer debuted the first single, “Break My Soul.” The dance track features samples of Big Freedia and house classic “Show Me Love” by Robin S. If this is a taste of what we can expect from Renaissance, then it’s time for everyone to dust off those club moves and get ready for Queen Bey to take over all the summer parties and cookouts.

Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL (Official Lyric Video)

Renaissance is the 28-time Grammy-winner’s first major project since 2020’s visual album Black is King. Recent reports from those who’ve heard the album say that the project will span multiple genres. Insiders say there will be dance and country-leaning songs, as well as contributions from producers Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and R&B legend Raphael Saadiq.

During a recent cover story for British Vogue, Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful described his emotional reaction to what he heard.

“Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves,” Enninful wrote. “It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

If the album goes as hard as these early reports would have us believe, get ready for an absolutely ridiculous tour. Beyoncé is obviously the hero the world needs right now.