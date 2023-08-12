Beyoncé Continues to Take Our Coins With This Latest Renaissance Tour Merch Drop

Beyoncé is really not trying to let her fans save any money this summer. First, she hits them up for Renassaince tour tickets (some super-fans are even paying to see it twice), then she drops the news about her new fragrance set to be available on her website this fall. And now, she’s got new tour merch too?



You may not have been able to get your hands on Renaissance tour tickets this summer, but that doesn’t have to mean that you can’t still look the part. Today, Amazon Music announced Drop 2.0 of its exclusive collection of Renaissance World Tour merchandise. If you’re keeping track, this is the second drop in a four-part collection.



While the Beyhive is not-so-patiently waiting for Renaissance visuals, the folks at Amazon are hoping this collection will be the next best thing. It includes four lightweight cotton tees featuring graphics inspired by some of the hottest tracks on the Renaissance album, including Alien Superstar, Virgo’s Groove, Heated and Summer Renaissance. Each tee is available for $35. The collection also includes a Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack, with 16 unique black and white stickers inspired by the tour.

Just in case you thought you could get this stuff anywhere, don’t play yourself. The new collection, along with the apparel and poster from Drop 1.0 are only available for purchase at Amazon.com/Beyoncé.

If you want to make sure you’re one of the first to find out about future drops, make sure you’re following @AmazonMusic on Instagram to get the latest updates.