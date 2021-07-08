Bill Cosby’s Publicist Plays in All Our Faces, Claims the Comic Is Already Working on a Comeback Comedy Tour and More

Bill Cosby on day fourteen of his sexual assault retrial on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Photo : Mark Makela ( Getty Images )

Don’t call it a comeback. (Like seriously, please don’t. Nobody wants this news.)

Bill Cosby may be just a week out of jail but the comic and actor is already making big plans for his “new life” outside of prison.

According to The Cut, Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt has confirmed that there is indeed a comedy tour shaping up, adding that “multiple comedy clubs” were “open to the idea” of Cosby performing at their establishments. But that’s not the only kind of tour allegedly in the works. Wyatt also alluded to a potential speaking tour across prisons, schools and neighborhoods that would be centered around “being better citizens and curbing violence.” (Wait, please say ‘sike.’ You’ve got to be kidding me.) Wyatt says the inspiration for the tour came about as a result of the moving stories Cosby heard behind bars.

Additionally, TMZ reports that a five-part docuseries is expected to come down the pipeline. Per Wyatt, it will chronicle Cosby’s “life, legacy, and prison experience.” And if that wasn’t enough, folks can also expect a new book from the “Poundcake” speaker in tandem with Frederick Williams that will follow Cosby’s criminal case and his time in prison as well.

Despite this news, industry insiders have expressed hesitance and alarm at Cosby’s reemergence into the world of entertainment. As longtime PR strategist and crisis manager Howard Brahman made clear last week, no matter how many deals he gets, Cosby’s actions have undoubtedly left a permanent stain:

“He was not found innocent. He was released on a technicality. I would say the world still believes him to be guilty for the heinous crimes he was charged with and he’s going to live a very O.J. Simpson-like existence for the rest of his life.”

Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen; only time—and public opinion—will tell.



