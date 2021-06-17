BET Awards 2021: Andra Day, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Tyler the Creator Among Performers

(Left to Right) Andra Day; Jazmine Sullivan; Kirk Franklin; Tyler the Creator Photo : Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Slaven Vlasic for Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative/ Aaron J. Thornton for BET/Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, BET announced its star-studded musical lineup for the 2021 BET Awards.

In a press release sent to The Root, this year’s performers mark the most of any of the network’s awards ceremonies, a feat that EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando feels will be exciting for both the live audience and viewers at home.

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts–including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” she explained. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

Helping to bring in those sweet sounds of Black excellence are: Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator and more. Bree Runway and Tone Stith will also be performing on the BET Amplified stage as well.

Thematically dubbed “The Year of the Black Woman,” the ceremony will be hosted by Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson and is also set to honor Queen Latifah with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. (It’s about damn time! Nothing but respect for my Queen.)

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” said Henson. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

Orlando added, “Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist. The BET AWARDS is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

Make sure you check out the nominees and get ready for the 2021 BET Awards, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27 at 8p.m. ET on BET.