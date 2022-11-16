Obviously, we all love the gluttonous amount of food we’re legally allowed to eat on Thanksgiving. However, if we’re being honest, what we love even more is the extra long weekend. Sure, you can go shopping, put up Christmas decorations and spend time with family. But what if you just stayed in your pajamas, binged good TV and ate leftovers for four days? It really sounds like a dream come true. And because we’re givers, we’ve already made a list of everything you should catch up on. So relax and enjoy our list of 2022’s best TV series and movies to binge over Thanksgiving weekend.
Andor - Disney+
This Star Wars spy thriller about the origins of the rebellion is extremely timely. Take notes on defeating an Empire. You may need them down the road.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Prime Video
Middle-earth gets inclusive in Prime Video’s stunning introduction to The Lord of the Rings universe.
Nope - Peacock
If you missed Jordan Peele’s wild alien invasion at the theater, beginning Nov. 18, you can catch it on Peacock and try to process it in the comfort of your own home.
The Woman King - Digital release
Viola Davis’ epic action hit about the badass Agojie warriors will be available digitally on Nov. 22.
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul - Peacock
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown “Shake for the Lord” as a megachurch pastor and his wife hilariously try to regain their reputations.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Jennifer Walters charming entry into the MCU is both hilarious and thought-provoking, as her explanation of how being a woman prepares her for life as a Hulk is brilliant. Bonus points for She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion.
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire - AMC+
Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Bailey Bass bring new flavor to Anne Rice’s popular vampire tale. Warning: Once you start this one, you will not be able to stop until you’ve watched all seven episodes.
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey - AppleTV+
Samuel L. Jackson reminds everyone that he’s so much more than Nick Fury with his heartbreaking performance of a man suffering from dementia.
Bel-Air - Peacock
The surprise of the year is how Bel-Air is able to thread the impossible needle of staying true to its sitcom roots, while establishing its own unique, fascinating world.
P-Valley - Starz
Enjoy Season 2 of this empowering Starz drama because we won’t be back at the Pynk until Season 3 premieres in two years.
Atlanta - Hulu
If I’m being honest, you don’t necessarily need to binge all of Atlanta Season 4. But, you definitely need to see the brilliant “The Goof Who Sat By the Door,” which is a full mockumentary on the making of A Goofy Movie.
Rap Sh!t - HBO Max
Issa Rae’s latest examination of female friendship and the fight for a satisfying career is worth another look.
61st Street - AMC+/ALLBLK
Courtney B. Vance delivers another acting masterclass in this gripping AMC+/ALLBLK drama. Sadly, the story of a young Black man being victimized by the criminal justice system is all too familiar.
Descendant - Netflix
This critically acclaimed documentary follows the residents of Africatown as they fight to preserve their history.
Aftershock - Hulu
The maternal mortality rate among Black women becomes personal for two men who bond over losing their partners.
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+
Moses Ingram gives a standout performance as Third Sister in this captivating story of the famed Jedi’s lost years on Tatooine.
