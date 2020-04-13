Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden Because What Else Is He Going to Do?

In this screengrab taken from the JoeBiden.com campaign website, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a live-streaming broadcast on April 13, 2020. Sanders said, “Today, I am asking all Americans—I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans—to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy.” Photo : JoeBiden.com ( Getty Images )

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had some really great ideas if he were elected president. He wanted to implement universal health care and free college for all, but it doesn’t matter now because Sen. Sanders wasn’t really personable. In fact, Sanders always looked like he just finished eating a rotten chicken salad sandwich and because of this, he lost the Democratic primary (well this and the fact that he couldn’t pull the black Southern auntie vote).



So in what many news outlets are calling a surprise announcement, Sanders popped up on a campaign livestream to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination because I mean, what else was he going to do?



“Today, I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse—to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe—and I’m speaking just for myself now—is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said, ABC News reports.

Sanders finally suspended his campaign last week after losing a shit ton of states in the primaries, including the state of unrest, state of shock, the state of grace and a New York State of Mind. Sanders stayed in the race so long that people were wondering if his new strategy was seeing if Biden had played himself to the point that Biden supporters defected and came over to the Bernie Bro-down.

“We are now some 300 delegates behind, Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible,” he said last week, ABC News reports. “So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.”

Sanders only had two choices here: the first was to act like a lot of Bernie Bros and get all huffy and not formally endorse anyone because he was all upset, and the second was to endorse Biden. The first option was never really an option, as Bernie Sanders may be an outsider but he knew that acting like a big ass Bernie-baby wasn’t going to work for anyone in these Trumprona-virus times. So he endorsed Biden because that wasn’t just the logical thing to do, it was the only thing to do. Anything else would have made him look like a “Bitter Bernie Beer-face” and that doesn’t help anyone. So I guess he did the right thing—or the thing that many feel like he needs to be congratulated for, but I’m unclear as to what other option he had.

Now what would really be something is if he works to help Biden get elected so that Biden can throw him a cabinet spot, as I really want Biden to lay out his cabinet like the X-Men; but something tells me Biden is going to fuck this all up.