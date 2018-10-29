Photo: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Ben Jealous is aiming to become the first black governor of Maryland and the first NAACP president to hold such a high-ranking political position. A Rhodes Scholar and businessman, Jealous is fighting an uphill battle for the governor’s mansion against Gov. Larry Hogan, who holds a double-digit lead in polls.

But Jealous is resilient and believes he can pull off an upset. He wants to make Maryland a state where, under no conditions, a Trump-like atmosphere can develop.

Jealous shared his vision for Maryland during an interview with The Root’s Terrell Jermaine Starr during the Congressional Black Caucus in September.