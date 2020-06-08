Ben Carson Says NFL Players Should Say They Love America; Colin Kaepernick’s Mom Claps Back With Receipts

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

The doctor of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, is a fucking idiot. Maybe it’s not his fault. Maybe he’s playing a role to keep himself relevant. Maybe he’s lying, like the lies he’s told before. Like the time he claimed that he thwarted a robbery by pointing the robber towards the cash register or the time that he almost killed a man in a stabbing but his knife hit a belt buckle.



Advertisement

Fine, maybe these aren’t lies. Maybe all of those things actually happened, but you have to admit that Carson’s stories are as far fetched as me telling my son that the lone black man in Trump’s cabinet, the one that runs the Housing and Urban Development department, was once one of the most decorated neurosurgeons in the world.

Bullshit, right?

Anyway, Carson spent his Sunday pushing the tired troupe, the dumb dissertation, the overused obtuse unoriginal oligarchy outburst that kneeling NFL players are somehow flag-hating, un-Americans who were disrespecting the military.

Advertisement

Carson’s answer: If only these football players could make it clear that they were merely against police brutality and not America.

“My personal feeling is if those players were to come out and say we love our nation, we are patriots, we love our flag, we honor the memory of those who died to give us our freedom, but we are protesting some of the brutality that has occurred, and that’s why we’re doing this, I think it would solve the problem,” Carson said on CNN’s State of the Union, NBC News reports. “And I suggest that they do that.”

Save 20% On Samsung Charging Accessories Read on The Inventory

Except they have “over and over again in the years since quarterback Colin Kaepernick, then of the San Francisco 49ers, began the national anthem protests in 2016” NBC News kindly points out to Carson.

Carson, much like the rest of his plantation, is simply refusing to hear what’s been said surrounding the history of Kaepernick’s movement and how kneeling as a protest began after he spoke with former NFL long snapper Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret, who told the then-quarterback that kneeling was an appropriate form of protest that wouldn’t disrespect the military or the flag.

Advertisement

“We hate that people are going to see it that we don’t respect the military, the men and women that are braver than us that go and put thei r life on the line,” NFL defensive back Devin McCourty said in 2017 after President Donald Trump claimed that the protest was un-American. “But we just wanted to send a message of unity and being together and not standing for the disrespect. ... All of us want to send a message of unity, not just as a team but a fraternity of NFL players.”

Mama Kaepernick was not here for Carson of any of his ASMR-voiced bullshit. She promptly tweeted a story of Kaepernick’s $1 million donation to charities that support racial equality in America.

Advertisement

The NBC News story from 2017 also included this:

In the third quarter, Kaepernick stood at attention during the singing of “God Bless America.” He applauded the performance of Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Powell from the U.S. Navy. “I’m not anti-America,” Kaepernick said. “I love America. I love people. That’s why I’m doing this. I want to help make America better. I think having these conversations helps everybody have a better understanding of where everybody is coming from.”

Advertisement

She also asked that Ben Carson keep her son’s name out of his easy-listening-voice-head-ass-mouth before she punches him in his voice box. Fine, you know Mama Kaepernick didn’t say this but she could’ve and I would’ve been fine with that.



Punk-ass NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players Friday for not having listened to their comments earlier about police brutality, although Goddell forgot to mention Kaepernick and free-agent safety Eric Reid, who pushed this issue to the mainstream and may have sacrificed their careers to further the movement for black lives.

Advertisement

Fuck the NFL and Ben Carson, I mean it’s not as if he’s a legendary doctor with a painting of Jesus’ hand on his shoulder hanging in his house, because that would just be unbelievable, wouldn’t it?

Advertisement