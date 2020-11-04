Because We All Need Some Joy Today, Mark Cuban Shares Photos of Delante West's Progress After Entering Rehab

Photo : Chris Pizzello ( AP )

The last 24 hours have been emotionally draining for all of us, but thankfully Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has blessed us all with a little bit of good news to lift our spirits.

Former NBA player Delonte West has been through hell and back since his days of knocking down three-pointers in the NBA. And after battling homelessness, a bi-polar diagnosis, financial strife and other personal challenges, as we previously reported at The Root, Cuban picked him up at a gas station in September in order to help him get his life back on track.

On Tuesday, we got a much-anticipated update from Cuban, who took to Twitter to share pictures of Delonte’s continued progress at an undisclosed recovery center.

“Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update,” Cuban tweeted. “It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!”

As we previously reported at The Root, Cuban took it upon himself to intervene after West’s mother, Delphina Addison, asked him to help her track down her son. Cuban not only obliged but after locating West and picking him up from a Dallas-area gas station himself, Cuban has also offered to cover any costs associated with treatment that would help West get his life back on track. Cuban has been extremely protective of West’s privacy in the time since only admitting that he’s offered his help and has left it to West’s family to provide any further details to the public.

“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post in September. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”

These are the types of feel-good stories we definitely need more of, so we wish Delonte well on his recovery.