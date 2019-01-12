Photo: Victoria Will (Invision/Associated Press)

After the shock and awe of the headline wears off, feel free to continue reading the rest of this article.



You good? Aiight, cool.

On Friday, NBC News announced that it was officially kicking its controversial host Megyn Kelly to the curb. The unceremonious divorce ends a year-long, lackluster fling with NBC that included poor ratings, a guest appearance by some imbecile named Alex Jones, and this ridiculous quote (completely bereft of cultural awareness) on blackface:

“But what is racist?”

Sidenote: Anything following this disclaimer is about to be some bullshit. You’ve been warned.

Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

Which of course, comedian Patton Oswalt was quick to debunk.

“You and I are approximately the same age,” he tweeted. “Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life.”

Shoutout to white folks that check their own. And I’m happy to hear Oswalt survived whatever ass whooping he was on the receiving end of for doing that shit himself.

But back to Kelly.

If you think the former Fox News superstar would be out here broke or disgraced after getting the boot, you clearly have no understanding of how America works.

Because according to CNN, not only will she still be collecting the full $30 million from the remaining three-years of her contract, but she has every intention of returning to television sometime this year.

As she told TMZ, “You’ll definitely see me back on.”

Which means for those keeping track at home, she made a cool $69 million for a year and a half of work. And even though she spewed some racial insensitive shit, wasn’t exactly penalized for it.

But considering her lengthy history of uttering racist shit, I can’t say I’m even remotely surprised.

So stay tuned for Megyn’s inevitable return to television.

It must be nice to always fall upward.