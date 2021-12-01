When Cardi B wrote “Bartier Cardi” for her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, I wonder if she knew that title would act as foreshadowing to not only her drip-laced jewelry collection, but her musical success just three years later.

The reason I say that is because, as of this week, the rapper and entertainer has become the first and only female rapper to have multiple diamond songs. According to HipHopDX, this makes Cardi the third female artist ever to have multiple diamond songs, a feat that cements her place in music history alongside Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. The song that brought her this success? The 2018 Maroon 5 hit “Girls Like You,” in which she’s featured.



Upon hearing the news, the “Money” singer wrote online: “Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful.”

In 2017, Cardi’s breakout song “Bodak Yellow” was the first to achieve diamond status, per the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). According to their projections, she could go for a three-peat and a four-peat, as “No Limit,” featuring G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky, and “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion are currently 7x and 6x-platinum, respectively. The last few years have seen the steady rise of the reality star turned award-winning rapper; in addition to making music history and climbing the charts, she’s consistently cleaned up in the awards categories, garnering nominations for everything from American Music Awards, BET Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards to the Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Soul Train Awards, and the Grammys.

As previously reported by The Root, Cardi’s song “Up” is currently up (ha!) for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys, set to air live on Monday, Jan. 31 only on CBS.

As if that wasn’t enough, per Thrillist, the “Press” artist is also venturing into the food and beverage space with Whipshots, a brand new product just in time for the holiday season. In collaboration with Starco Brands, the new vodka-infused, non-dairy whipped cream is “unlike any other spirit on the market,” according to the brand, and “combines luxury and indulgence with unmatched flavor to create a boozy whipped cream that’s as fun and flirtatious as its consumers.”

“You never had whipped cream like this before, I promise,” Cardi wrote in a tweet.

And you know what, she’s probably right! Unfortunately for us, dear reader, the drunken dessert topping sold out in the first five minutes, SO—you’ll have to keep your eye out for the next drop of the Cardi Cream (that’s what I’m gonna call it from now on, sorry to this brand name) if you want to get your hands on it in time for all your upcoming festivities!