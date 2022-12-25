We may earn a commission from links on this page.

You can say what you’d like about the man’s political policies, but if there’s one thing we know about Barack Obama, it’s that he’s got great taste. Every year as we approach the holiday season, the country awaits the former president’s list of favorite music, movies, and recommended reads.

“I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” Obama tweeted. “First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023.”



Among Obama’s top lit picks of the year were “Black Cake,” by Charmaine Wilkerson, “The School for Good Mothers,” by Jessamin Chan, and of course, “The Light We Carry,” by none other than Michelle Obama. “I’m a bit biased on this one,” he honestly admits.



While “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’’ didn’t end up making it on Obama’s list this year, despite its record breaking box office sales, and the fact that it’s predecessor “Black Panther,” was among his favorites in 2018, he did include some other great picks. Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” made the list, as well as “Descendant,” the Netflix documentary based upon the uncovering of the last slave ship to enter into America, the Clotilda. Another biased pick given that the Obamas own the production company responsible for the film.



“I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?” Obama wrote in another tweet.



As far as his favorite tunes, Obama is pretty well aligned with the Grammy contenders of the year. SZA’s new release, “Shirt” made the list. The singer’s sophomore album, “SOS” earned her her first-ever number one album with 318,000 units sold in it’s first week.



Other chosen tracks include Lizzo’s pop hit, “About Damn Time,” “The Heart Part 5,” by Kendrick Lamar, and the queen herself, Beyonce with the addition of “Break My Soul.” Obama, known for his alternative Google-search selections, also included a few lesser known tracks including “Belize” by Danger Mouse and Black Thought featuring MF DOOM, and “That’s Where I Am” by Maggie Rogers.



Check out Obama’s full list of favorites here. Tell us, what did he leave out?