When it comes to women of color candidates, folks don’t just talk about a glass ceiling. What they describe is a concrete one. But you know what breaks through concrete? Seismic shifts.

The midterms didn’t go how many of us had hoped they would. But tonight, there’s one huge glimmer of hope, and that’s the fireball that is Ayanna Pressley. Massachussetts’ first black congresswoman elect delivered some much needed inspiration on election night.

Catch her speech above.