OWN’s hit drama Queen Sugar has just wrapped up filming its final season. To recognize the series’ contributions during its time in the city, the mayor of New Orleans honored creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay with the key to the city.



According to NOLA.com, Mayor LaToya Cantrell presided over the ceremony on Wednesday, the show’s final day of production. While on the Queen Sugar set, she remarked on how the series used local crew to highlight the series’ New Orleans setting.

“This is in celebration of the hit television series that not only honors the city of New Orleans but has again revolutionized the television industry,” Cantrell said.

As usual, the Selma director humbly accepted the award, giving all the credit to her cast and crew. “It’s the crew members that are the closest to my heart. It has been extraordinarily familial as we’ve shown New Orleans to the world,” DuVernay added.

It’s clear how important New Orleans is to the production. They specifically wanted local crew members for sound, lighting, design, makeup and hair. Ava and her team wanted everything to be as authentically NOLA as possible.

Cast member Omar Dorsey, who plays Hollywood, also expressed his love and affection for the city, noting that it’s become very special to him.

“New Orleans has been a home to me, it’s been a home to all of us,” Dorsey said. “You have taken us in. You have made us sons and daughters.”

Cantrell added that Queen Sugar “set an industry standard with its commitment to staffing and inclusion hiring of crew members to reflect the demographics of the world.”

Over the years, the drama has dealt with the effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, domestic violence, racially motivated police violence and the struggles of Black farmers.

“It’s relevant to our viewers. It’s relevant to the citizens of our city,” Cantrell said.

Queen Sugar Season 7 is expected to premiere later this year, but in the meantime you can catch up with the Bordelons on Hulu, as all six seasons are currently available.