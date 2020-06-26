Auntie Unfiltered: How to Be an Ally

Thirty days after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, it seems white people are still slowly coming to the realization that AmeriKKKa is racist as fuck.

It’s not just the overt racism that is out there, but all the little microaggressions and insidious ways it has crept into American culture.

Advertisement

White people say they want to help, and we appreciate that because it is definitely on the backs of white people to fix these problems that were created by their ancestors in the first place, but that help should not come by way of them expecting Black people to validate them every step of the way.

This week, I am taking the time to give our white friends some dos and don’ts for allyship.

Advertisement

As always, I want to hear from you. If you need advice, if you have questions, comments or concerns, or if you have a suggestion for a topic I should tackle, please email me at AuntieSubmissions@theroot.com.