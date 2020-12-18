Auntie Unfiltered Catches Up With the Legendary MC Lyte

Hey nieces and nephews!

Have I got a treat for you this week.

How many of you are fans of hip- hop? I mean real fans, like you know the history and who came when and that type of stuff?

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Ms. Lana Michelle Moorer, known the world over by her stage name, MC Lyte.

Yes, she who uttered the legendary bars:

Must I say it again, I said it before Move out the way when I’m comin through the door Me, heavy? as lyte as a rock Guys watch, even some of girls clock Step back, it ain’t that type of party No reply if you ain’t somebody Get out my face, don’t wanna hear no more If you hate rejection, don’t try to score First base? you ain’t got what it takes You smile, you wink, you big fake flake You’re so pathetic you make my stomach turn You beg, you borrow, now you have to learn

I am the lyte a-a-a-a-a-a-as-as-a-rock l-y, l-l-y-t-e

Yes, baby. MC Lyte is still in the game, and she still doing big things!

We had a chance to talk about a new initiative she has with Red Bull, the Choice M ix, where she curated a playlist full of lady emcees like herself; we chatted about the “I Wanna Be Down” remix she appeared on with Brandy, Yo-Yo and Queen Latifah, and we talked about the history of hip hop and how she broke so many barriers at the time she came up.

This was a real treat for me, and I suspect it will be for you, too.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, concerns, if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com.

I hope you enjoy the holidays, and I’ll see y’all back here on Jan. 8.