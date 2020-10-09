Auntie Unfiltered: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Hey nieces and nephews. Can you believe we are at the end of the first week of October already? 2020 has been something else, and as we are still trying to catch our breath, 2021 is peeking around the corner like Wilona on some “Hey y’all!”

We are still in a pandemic. In the U.S., we are still in the midst of a racial reckoning. The economy is up and down; people are out of jobs and out of options, and the upcoming election is providing enough reality TV- style drama to keep our collective heads spinning.

Advertisement

And we still aren’t through.

In the midst of it all, we try to keep some sort of semblance of normalcy.

For my part, I keep talking through my angst with my therapist. I did an episode a few weeks ago where I did my job as a therapy evangelist to tell everyone to seek out a therapist and untangle their own personal knots. The feedback on that episode was tremendous, and I received some questions about the process of what to do after you speak with your therapist.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, I address doing the work—specifically, how do I personally create my plan to make personal change?

It’s all about setting attainable goals and knowing what you want so you can create a plan to get it. Let’s get into it.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, or concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss on a future episode, hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@theroot.com, and I’ll see you next time.