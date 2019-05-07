Image: Mark Wilson & Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

I don’t know what well of resilience Rep. Ilhan Omar has been drawing from, but between the deluge of brazen Islamophobia she’s had to endure as of late, and whatever bigotry I’m sure she’s experienced over the course of her life beforehand, I don’t know how much more one person can take.



We previously reported on the heat that the Somali-born, Minnesota representative caught for lending her support to boycotting Israel, and on the heels of at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis being killed prior to a ceasefire agreement between Palestine and Israel, Omar had some things to get off her chest.

“How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?” she tweeted to her one million followers. “The status quo of occupations and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace.”

And because Candace Owens’ parade of wrong and strong is never late, the only black girl with no magic fired back Monday morning.

“In her defense, supporting terrorists in the Middle East seems to me to be the next logical step for a party that defends MS-13, demands open borders, and hates Jewish people and babies,” Auntie Ruckus sneered before offering a curt dismissal. “Separately, how funny if Trump just deported her?”

How the hell do you accuse somebody of hating Jews when you quite literally were a Hitler apologist mere months ago?

Behold: receipts.

“When we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a national socialist,” Owens said while speaking at a British Turning Point USA conference in December. “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay. Fine.”

She added, “The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize, he wanted everybody to be German. Everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. So in thinking about how it could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism. I really don’t.”

Yes, you read that correctly.

And for those keeping track at home, it all came from the same woman who just accused Rep. Omar of “hating Jews.”

After her recent resignation from Turning Point USA, you would hope she would finally descend into an irrelevant abyss. But it appears our only of hope that becoming a reality is if Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey finally stumbles upon some common sense and boots Owens off the platform himself.