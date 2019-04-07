Photo: Getty Images

According to the Associated press, a man in western New York has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors announced Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after making a threatening call to Omar’s Washington, D.C. office last month.

Omar, among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress was called a “terrorist” by Carlineo, who threatened to shoot her per authorities.

Carlineo, who sounded upset during the call, spelled his name correctly when providing his information to a D.C. staffer. He also added that he “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government.”

Omar has come under fire for remarks made earlier this year on Israel. Despite calls for her resignation, Omar has come under fire for comments on Israel.

A day after the suspect’s arrest, Trump criticized Omar in remarks to a conservative Jewish group, telling onlookers that she “doesn’t like Israel,” the Washington Post reports.

“Special thanks to Representative Omar of Minnesota,” he said to the Republican Jewish Coalition in a ballroom of the Venetian Resort. “Oh, I forgot. She doesn’t like Israel. I forgot. I’m so sorry.”

Omar, who was the target of anti-muslim propaganda in West Virginia, has been a frequent lightning rod for attacks from the right. Saturday night, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, herself no stranger to GOP attention, placed some blame on Jeanine Pirro.

“Understand when Jeanine Pirro goes on Fox + rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, referring to Pirro’s on-air screed in which she wondered whether or not Omar’s hijab is antithetical to the constitution.”

Carlineo’s attorney declined to comment on his client’s charges.

