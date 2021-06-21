Auntie Maxine to Her Haters: 'Does the Truth Make You That Mad?' She Wants Trump Investigated for Capitol Insurrection

Photo : J. Scott Applewhite ( Getty Images )

Auntie Maxine gets it. She always has.



From the very beginning of Trump’s presidency she was clear that he posed a threat to democracy and as such, she had no plans of working with him. Ever. Well, after the little stunt Trump followers pulled—you know the one where they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 looking to overthrow the government?—Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)—her formal credentials, for those of y’all who don’t know her like that—is calling for former President Trump and his 2020 campaign to be investigated for their role in the Capitol insurrection.

In a subsequent tweet, America’s favorite Black auntie wants Congress to “take a look at all of the people listed on the National Park Service permit for the January 6 rally that led to the attack on the Capitol.”



She continued: “It should be concerning that FEC reports show the Trump Campaign, at some point, paid over $2.7 MILLION to people who helped organize Jan. 6,” she said, the Hill reports. “We need to investigate who funded the January 6 rally, who helped pay to bus people into Washington, D.C., the role of shell companies, and so much more.”



Many Democrats believe that Trump incited the riot that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that’s because he did. He held a damn rally the day of the Capitol insurrection and worked the crowd up into a musty lather, claiming that the election was stolen from him and got the band of idiots that gathered on that day to believe they could overthrow the government, and they tried it. Boy, did they try it. White folks stormed the Capitol the way I imagine they’d rush the buffet at Golden Corral.



The Trump campaign has denied any involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, but they lie.

During an appearance on CNN on Saturday, Waters called out Republicans looking to block an investigation into the rioting.

“I want you to know that these are real domestic terrorists, and we are talking about the Proud Boys, we are talking about the Oathkeepers, we are talking about the KKK, we are talking about QAnon,” she said, calling a decision to not investigate the incident “unconscionable.”