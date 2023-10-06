Aunt Of Tristan Thompson's 1st Son Says He's a Trash Father Who Hasn't Paid Child Support

After Kim and Khloé Kardashian doted on Tristan Thompson in a recent episode of The Kardashians, the aunt of his first son has come forward to share what kind of trash father he really is.

On Thursday, Jordan Craig’s sister, Kai Craig, explained in an Instagram post how Thompson isn’t there for all of his children equally. Thompson shares a 6-year-old with Jordan named Prince.

Advertisement

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy. I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai wrote. She continued:

“It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince...The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”



Advertisement

Furthermore, Kai revealed that Thompson hasn’t paid child support in a while and stopped paying for Prince’s school tuition altogether. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe discussed the importance of remaining amicable with Thompson.

However, the world was shocked when Kim called the NBA star—who has two kids, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with her sister Khloé — a good person.

Advertisement

“I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloe is whatever,” she stated. “It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good like dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of like being a faithful boyfriend.”

Thompson also has a son with Maralee Nichols, though it unknown how often he sees that child. Kai spoke directly to Kim in her message as well.

Advertisement

“@KimKardashian I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

It’s about time someone checked Thompson for the loser that he truly is.