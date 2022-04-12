At least sixteen people were shot or injured after a lone suspect in a vest and gas mask fired shots and threw smoke bombs in a subway car during rush hour, according to CBS News.

Advertisement

Some of the victims were being treated for smoke inhalation from the smoke bomb and other injuries sustained from the panic during and after the shooting.

No suspect is in custody so far, but the New York City Police Department is looking for a Black man wearing an orange-colored reflective construction vest and a gas mask, according to CBS News.

More from CBS News:

Sources told CBS New York that witnesses said the gunman threw a smoke bomb onto a train when it arrived at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn. The gunman then opened fire, before the train continued on to the next stop. An NYPD official tells CBS News a smoke bomb device was found. There’s a heavy police presence in the Sunset Park neighborhood. Photos from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station. The D, N, and R subway trains are holding in stations in both directions in Brooklyn, and there are other delays as well.

Police were looking for four packages they initially deemed as suspicious but were eventually determined to be unfounded, according to ABC7 New York.

As the search for the suspect continues, schools in the area have gone into shelter.

Advertisement

Mayor Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, is monitoring the situation but cannot respond because of his sickness.

New York Governor Kath Hochul tweeted, “I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues.”

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is in touch with Mayor Adams and the police commissioner to offer any assistance.