OK, so because I’m hella excited about this news, I’m not going to lead into this with some cutesy lede or a punny joke—I’m gonna cut right to the chase.



Atlanta is back, baby! (The show I mean, not the city. The city is still in Georgia; it can’t go anywhere but you knew that.)

Anyway, as I mentioned, the Donald Glover-created series is finally headed back to our small screens after being delayed by conflicting filming schedules and THIS PANDEMIC THAT ACTS LIKE IT DOESN’T KNOW HOW OR WHEN TO QUIT. Per Deadline, FX announced on Wednesday that the popular series, which follows the misadventures of Earn (Glover), Alfred aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), will return for its third season on March 24, 2022 with a special two-episode premiere.

And because the good folks over at FX love us so much, they’re also going to be airing a new teaser trailer during ABC and ESPN’s Christmas Day NBA games to give us a little taste of what to expect in the upcoming season. (Now, y’all know Donald don’t like to give us nothing, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled but don’t expect too many clues.)

However, based on where season two ended, what folks were able to gather from the previous teaser, and previous comments from FX Chairman John Landgraf, season three will take place almost entirely in Europe, with Earn, Alfred /Paper Boi, Darius and Earn’s baby momma Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a “successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

Additionally and as previously reported by The Root, season four is also currently in production in Atlanta, so here’s hoping we’ll get hit with both a spring and winter season premiere in the new year. We’ve waited this long, that’s the least they could do, right?

Season three of Atlanta premieres Thursday, March 24 on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.