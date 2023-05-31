Fans and rappers alike, including Lil Durk, have been at Gunna’s neck, claiming that he snitched on Thug to free himself. In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Durk said, “That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed. If you a rat, I fuckin hate you. Cause I love Thug.”

But from the moment that Gunna was released, he’s claimed that he has no intention of being in the trial process in “any way.”

In a statement that was put out the day he was released, Gunna stated, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Gunna was released on an Alford plea, which allows the Atlanta rapper to plead guilty on one charge because it was in his best interest while maintaining his innocence on the same charge.