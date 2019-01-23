Police in Atlanta say they have identified and contacted a man seen in a video showing an alleged sexual assault at a local nightclub early Sunday morning. The video—a Facebook livestream—was shared from inside Opera nightclub and was intended to show a young woman’s birthday celebration. Instead, people who watched the video saw her being assaulted on the dance floor.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta police say they were first notified of the assault by people who had witnessed it on Facebook. By the time officers arrived at the club and met with security, the victim had already left; officers later realized the video had been recorded an hour before they arrived on the scene.

WSB-TV reports the woman told police someone put drugs in her drink at one point during the night before sexually assaulting her. She captured the attack on video and continued to broadcast the incident live as it happened.

In a police report acquired by the AJC, a caller said the assault looked like rape. According to the caller, the woman could be seen screaming “No, stop!” as a man groped her.

Both the woman—who is no longer in Georgia—and Opera nightclub say they are cooperating with the investigation.