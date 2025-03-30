Ashton Hall Just Dropped A Night Routine Video And It's As Weird As His Viral Morning One

For the past week, influencer Ashton Hall has had folks on the internet in shambles over his morning routine. People on X formerly known as Twitter were confused as to why he was rubbing a banana peel on his skin, squatting on his balcony, and dunking his face in iced Saratoga (and only Saratoga) still water. Regardless they watched and watched and watching, with him racking up millions of views.

Celia Rose Gooding Talks Strange New Worlds & If She'd Fly In An Elon Musk Rocket CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Celia Rose Gooding Talks Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Flying In An Elon Musk Rocket

Celia Rose Gooding Talks Strange New Worlds & If She'd Fly In An Elon Musk Rocket CC Share Subtitles Off

English Celia Rose Gooding Talks Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Flying In An Elon Musk Rocket

Well, now Hall has dropped his night routine, and the questions just keep on coming. Hall, who was at 9 million Instagram followers when the routine first went viral, is now at 10.3 million and he is capitalizing on his success. His Instagram comments were filled with supporters who were ready to watch and take notes.

Advertisement

@Beloti44 commented, “Is there a lunchtime routine too or I’m reaching?”

While another distressed commenter (@dpeezy2099) wrote, “Is this how I’m supposed to be livin’?”

Advertisement

And if you’re also someone who is looking to take notes, don’t worry... his night routine is a bit more chill in comparison to a morning routine that consisted of before-sunrise pushups, meditation, morning run, morning dive, banana peel rub, and dunking your face in ice water twice (and once in a suit), all before his 9 am meeting. Because, you know, that’s just what successful people do.

You can take a look at the night routine for yourself below.

Advertisement

Starting at 5:02 p.m., Hall sits in an iced salt bath that lasts 20 minutes, followed by a candle-lit bath where he also eats his dinner... efficient, I guess, but it doesn’t look the most hygienic for a guy who seems to care so much about hygiene.

By 6:10 p.m., it’s time for a phone call on the balcony. During the phone call (which lasts only one minute), Hall explains to a friend that he “goes to bed early because temptation lives at night.” He then tells his friend to lock in because tomorrow they “gotta do at least 10,000,” a reference to Hall’s morning routine; the line became a meme on X/Twitter. 10,000 of what? That’s the mystery we’ve all been trying to figure out.

Advertisement

Of course, no Ashton Hall routine would be complete without his infamous banana peel rub or the now iconic Saratoga still water, which he doesn’t dunk his face in but instead uses to floss his teeth. Hall also sprays cologne—to go to bed. But maybe you gotta smell good to snooze.

Surprisingly, the responses under his post on X/Twitter were not as critical as they were to the morning routine, but they were still as confused.

Advertisement

“So technically, this guy just constantly gets ready for the next day on repeat,” wrote one user.

Another user added, “do you ever do anything productive?”

Advertisement

“Bath routine of a suburban mom who finally got her husband to take the kids out to a move for the night,” a funny comparison is made by another user.

And though the questions and the jokes keep coming, it looks like Ashton has cracked the code to the internet and has found his base of loyal supporters who are ready to watch any other weird routines he has.

Advertisement

“When he dropped the 10k reference I jumped out of my chair and cheered,” wrote one very enthusiastic user.