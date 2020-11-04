As Expected, Trump Continues His Delusional Fight Against Mail-In Ballots

Photo : NICHOLAS KAMM ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump tries to act like he doesn’t listen to mainstream media but he does and he heard the same news that we did; that mail-in ballots were likely to favor Biden because Democrats aren’t about that “standing in line during a fucking pandemic” life.



So of course, before the election, Trump and his goon squad started a full-on assault against mail-in voting, calling the process “fraud” and the results bullshit. So the presidential election played out the way that many expected (although way closer than predicted) that Trump was likely to carry a nice amount of the in-person votes and that Joe Biden would make it a competition, or even come roaring back after the mail-in ballots were counted.



Keep in mind that in three key battleground states—Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin—Republicans wouldn’t allow absentee ballots to be processed and counted until right before or on Election Day. T hen once the polls were closed and votes were to be counted, Republicans got pissed that all the ballots weren’t counted.

Trump, as expected, has continued his online attack that the election is a complete sham. In fact, Twitter has had to step in to claim many of Trump’s tweets are “misleading. ”

The president of the United States for a few more months is acting like he doesn’t understand what’s happening to his leads in many states. He’s acting like the election is being “stolen” from him and not that mail-in ballots are votes from people who didn’t want to stand in line during a pandemic. He’s acting like a sore loser and even claiming that votes are being found out of nowhere. In short, the president is acting like a whiny little brat.

He’s been setting this stage for months. Not because there was an actual problem with the voting system but because he knew what was going to happen and didn’t like the projected outcome. Republicans have historically tried to suppress making voting equal across the board because they know that equal and easy voting hurts them.



For months, without evidence, the president has claimed that mail ballots can be “manipulated.”



“This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” the president said during the first televised debate. He’s been setting up this grift for quite some time and the people, those who believe that the president is actually a successful businessman, not only believe him but are helping to carry his message across social media.



And it’s all bullshit. All of it. And Trump knows it. But he also knows that if a snowy lie can get enough speed, it has the potential to become an avalanche. His existence and presidency is proof.



On election night, Trump already declared himself the victor despite millions of votes still waiting to be counted, adding: “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said from the East Room of the White House, where he will most likely be squatting until Jan.



Oh, and because he wasn’t done, he added: “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment.”



No, what is sad is that this grown baby in a human skin costume can’t accept defeat. What’s also sad is that the election was even this close. What’s possibly the saddest is that there really are a swath of people out here (Mostly Floridians, because fuck them) that truly believe some secret group worked to take this presidency from Trump.



I hate to say it, but America is fucked y’all.

